When you purchase your shrimp from the store, it's recommended that you opt for a bag in which the individual shrimp have the heads attached. Picking off a shrimp's skeletal helmet once it has been cooked may be tedious, not to mention messy, but fortunately, many guides recommend removing the shrimp's shell before you even begin to cook the shellfish. On the flip side, leaving the shrimp encased in its exoskeleton can actually ramp up the flavor considerably.

Despite the fact that shrimps have existed for over 190 million years, we are unquestionably in the greatest possible time period in terms of crustacean culinary innovation. As such, the intimidating act of beheading your shrimp is no longer an unthinkable task for a home cook to take on. Take a firm grip on your thawed shrimp up near its gills, and quickly pull the pieces of the shrimp's shell apart. You can then use the detached head as a handle to aid in deveining the shrimp. Once you've thoroughly mastered the process — and where your fingers should be situated for shrimp shelling — you can use a paper towel to guard your hands against viscera splatters. If the idea of manually shelling your shrimp is simply too much, it's also an option to wholly sever the shrimp's head with a sharp knife. The excess crustacean craniums can either be discarded or saved for stock.