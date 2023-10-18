The Tip To Keep In Mind When You Break Out The Grill This Winter

While it feels natural to close up the grill for the year after the summer and fall seasons wrap up, there's no rule that says you can't grill year-round. The only thing stopping you from firing up some steaks and burgers in the winter is really just whether or not you want to stand outside in the cold while you're cooking.

There are many good excuses to fire up the charcoal even when there's snow on the ground, however, with occasions like game days, house parties, and even just a lazy weekend providing rationale for a winter barbecue. If you're craving a grilled ribeye in the middle of the season, all you need is a warm coat and an extra bag of charcoal to do the trick. The coat is for you, and the extra charcoal is to fight off the cold inside the grill.

That's because, during the winter months it's harder to maintain the heat within a charcoal fire, and you'll need to keep things super hot in order to get a good sear. It will also take the grill longer to heat up when it's been sitting outside in freezing temperatures, and you won't get caught out in the cold at your tailgate. Avoid that situation with extra charcoal, and enjoy your grilled meats quicker.