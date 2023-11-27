IHOP Is Bringing Fanciful Wonka-Inspired Dishes To Its Menu
The International House of Pancakes is getting a "fantastical" makeover just in time for the holiday season. The film "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet, is coming to cinemas on December 15, but fans of the whimsical story don't have to wait until the theatrical release to celebrate. IHOP has announced its lineup of Wonka-inspired offerings, including six new food items and three sweet drink options. The limited-time menu pulls inspiration from Willy Wonka's famous purple and gold color scheme, with drizzles of purple syrup and dustings of gold sugar on practically everything. The crafty menu items pair sweet, salty, and savory flavors together in ways meant to highlight Wonka's creativity.
IHOP is no stranger to a limited-time special menu, but this latest endeavor is intended to be extra magical. Hungry families can enjoy handheld "Hoverchoc" Pancake Tacos with cream cheese mousse filling and strawberries — plus mugs of Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate — while they predict what shenanigans the movie prequel will stir up for the "Wonka" franchise. Whether it's breakfast, dinnertime, or lunch, IHOP will be serving up purple pancakes and Fantastical Wonka Burgers for fans to enjoy.
Betting big on gold-dusted drinks and purple pancakes
First Grimace, now Wonka — 2023 seems to have a thing for purple menu items. In addition to the Instagram-worthy stack of Wonka's Perfectly Purple Pancakes (loaded with layers of cream cheese mousse and purple icing on top), IHOP's new menu also offers a Fantastical Wonka Burger with toppings like avocado, bacon, and hash browns. If that isn't fanciful enough for your palate, you can wash it down with a "Dreamy" prickly-pear lemonade featuring an icing-coated rim and a cloud of cotton candy on top. IHOP instructs customers to mix the cotton candy into the lemonade. The result is an extra sparkly beverage with a side of childlike wonder, as showcased by a TikTok content creator.
@kristen.emilia__
introducing the willy wonka drink 💜 @IHOP #willywonka #ihop #cottoncandy
This brand partnership may seem like a curious pairing, but according to the announcement, "Both the restaurant and movie serve joy and bring magic into people's lives by encouraging dreamers to keep dreaming." While you can take your inner child out for dinner to try the Wonka items, actual children under 12 are entitled to a complimentary kids' meal with every adult entree — an offer that's available daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and features kid-oriented plates like the Willy's Jr. French Toast Dippers and Jr. Magical Breakfast Medley. IHOP's "Wonka"-inspired menu is available until January 7.