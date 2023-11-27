IHOP Is Bringing Fanciful Wonka-Inspired Dishes To Its Menu

The International House of Pancakes is getting a "fantastical" makeover just in time for the holiday season. The film "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet, is coming to cinemas on December 15, but fans of the whimsical story don't have to wait until the theatrical release to celebrate. IHOP has announced its lineup of Wonka-inspired offerings, including six new food items and three sweet drink options. The limited-time menu pulls inspiration from Willy Wonka's famous purple and gold color scheme, with drizzles of purple syrup and dustings of gold sugar on practically everything. The crafty menu items pair sweet, salty, and savory flavors together in ways meant to highlight Wonka's creativity.

IHOP is no stranger to a limited-time special menu, but this latest endeavor is intended to be extra magical. Hungry families can enjoy handheld "Hoverchoc" Pancake Tacos with cream cheese mousse filling and strawberries — plus mugs of Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate — while they predict what shenanigans the movie prequel will stir up for the "Wonka" franchise. Whether it's breakfast, dinnertime, or lunch, IHOP will be serving up purple pancakes and Fantastical Wonka Burgers for fans to enjoy.