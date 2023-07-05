IHOP Is Adding Handheld Pancake Tacos To Its Menu. Here's What We Know

IHOP added new items to its permanent menu in March, including a creamy Eggs Benedict and the return of its popular Cinn-A-Stack pancakes. Now, the chain is back at it again with another limited-time reveal: the brand-new handheld pancake tacos.

The new meal features three fluffy buttermilk pancake shells filled with toppings of your choice. Customers can choose from a lineup of four sweet and savory combinations, according to a July 5 press release. The caramel banana and strawberry cheesecake tacos are the sweet offerings, while savory lovers can enjoy the country chicken and gravy taco or the simple breakfast taco combination. The breakfast pancake taco consists of smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, and a drizzle of white cheese sauce. There's also an option to top it with salsa.

These new items also follow a limited-time run of the chain's Choco-Pancake. Similar to the current new offering, the Choco-Pancakes were buttermilk pancakes pressed into a waffle iron and then filled with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. The item appeared at one IHOP location in Houston, Texas for just one day last year following Klondike's discontinuation of its beloved Choco Tacos. After the success of this item at IHOP, the chain decided to expand the idea and create the new pancake tacos, which are now available nationwide.