Crush Up Ice Cream Cones For A New Twist To Your Basic Granola

Most at-home chefs have a signature recipe for homemade granola. Serving as both a customizable snack and meal that accommodates an array of your favorite pantry staples, granola is typically made with a base of oats, nuts, seeds, oil, and liquid sweetener. This convenient mix is typically made to fuel your body with nutritious ingredients, yet if you're looking for a fun way to serve up your day-to-day granola that surpasses the confines of tradition and practicality you may want to consider adding in some chopped ice cream cones. Even though you may have only paired them with creamy rich ice cream, these crunchy cones can serve as a bright and unexpected addition to your next tray of granola.

Not only do ice cream cones provide a sweet element to contrast the salty components of granola, but they also add a crunchy, texturally complex element to your standard mix of dried oats and fruit. Of course, there's more than one type of ice cream cone to choose from at the supermarket. Before you begin to incorporate more unexpected ingredients to make your next batch of granola a real showstopper, which type of ice cream cones works best in this delightful breakfast slash snack mix?