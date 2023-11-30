The Rare Seaweed Coveted By Michelin Star Chefs

Michelin-star chefs always covet the best ingredients, be they uncommon, expensive, or both. One of them is velvet horn, a rare seaweed indigenous to the North Atlantic and particularly connected to the cuisine of Galicia, Spain.

While there are plenty of under-the-sea vegetables that you can eat, velvet horn is a standout for its uniquely chewy, shellfish-like texture and intensely oceanic umami flavor that stands up to being dried and then reconstituted in water or broth for use in cooking.

Also known as codium, velvet horn seaweed grows wild in a verdant layer, particularly in shallower waters off Galicia's Atlantic Coast. It's so prized that chefs as far away as Australia have dedicated supply lines for it and other seaweeds that grow in the area. Though it also grows in the Pacific Northwest and, rarely, off the coasts of Great Britain and Ireland, its most intrinsic culinary connection is to northern Spain, where fresh seafood and sea vegetables are the bedrock of the regional cuisine.