In Iceland, prices are typically high wherever you shop, because almost everything has to be imported. Shopping at Costco in Iceland is still fairly expensive, but not as expensive as other grocery stores. This isn't just because the products are sold in bulk, but also because Costco is its own supplier.

Like any other Costco, when you shop at the one in Iceland, you'll find that much of the merchandise is sold under the Kirkland brand, the store's private label. Similarly, the bakery section is stocked with food items made in-house, however you won't find traditional Icelandic pastries, but rather muffins, cookies, and other baked goods common in the U.S. and U.K.

The different sections of the store are also fairly standard, though the clothing section has more winter gear than you might be used to. The food court will look familiar as well, and you can still treat yourself to a hot dog or a slice of pizza, which you may find disappointing given that other Costco food courts around the world have regional specialties, like poutine in Canada and bulgogi bakes in Taiwan. Still, some customers have posted about the caramel ice cream specifically on X, formerly known as Twitter.