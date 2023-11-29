Aldi's Trail Mix Bars Are Giving Nature Valley A Run For Their Money

Just because a company is popular doesn't mean it's the best all around. Well-known brands will often cost more because they have the power of brand recognition on their side. This is the reality for almost any product you can think of, but it's especially true for food brands. For fans of grab-and-go granola bars, Nature Valley is one of the bigger names out there, but there are plenty of affordable alternatives that taste almost the same. Look at Aldi's line of trail mix bars, for example.

Millville trail mix bars are protein-packed snacks that give Nature Valley's trail mix bars a run for their money. Millville's bars are made simply with oats, nuts, fruit, and 100% whole grains, plus they come in a range of flavors from dark chocolate cherry to classic fruit and nut. Additionally, these bars are made without any artificial colors or preservatives, which is relatively difficult to avoid with many other pre-packaged bars. Facts aside, Aldi shoppers have their own opinions on this store-brand snack. Here's what they have to say.