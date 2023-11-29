Aldi's Trail Mix Bars Are Giving Nature Valley A Run For Their Money
Just because a company is popular doesn't mean it's the best all around. Well-known brands will often cost more because they have the power of brand recognition on their side. This is the reality for almost any product you can think of, but it's especially true for food brands. For fans of grab-and-go granola bars, Nature Valley is one of the bigger names out there, but there are plenty of affordable alternatives that taste almost the same. Look at Aldi's line of trail mix bars, for example.
Millville trail mix bars are protein-packed snacks that give Nature Valley's trail mix bars a run for their money. Millville's bars are made simply with oats, nuts, fruit, and 100% whole grains, plus they come in a range of flavors from dark chocolate cherry to classic fruit and nut. Additionally, these bars are made without any artificial colors or preservatives, which is relatively difficult to avoid with many other pre-packaged bars. Facts aside, Aldi shoppers have their own opinions on this store-brand snack. Here's what they have to say.
Fans weigh in on all the Millville granola bars
There is seemingly no shortage of fans for this granola bar brand, and many Aldi shoppers have taken to social media to share their love for it as well as personal recommendations. One Aldi shopper, who's also a trucker, called these bars a "must-have" snack on the road and claimed that they ate one every day with their morning coffee.
That shopper's product of choice is Millville's Elevation Vegan bar. Another Millville fan dubbed the brand's chewy dipped granola bars as the best on-the-go breakfast item. Other Millville fans took to Instagram to share their excitement for flavors like almond coconut and said that the snack would be a great item to keep on hand in your bag. Other fans were most excited about the Fiber Now lemon-flavored Millville bar.
Flavors and convenience aside, other Aldi shoppers are big fans of Millville's low prices. As one Reddit user shared, Millville's peanut and almond dark chocolate bars are half the price of Nature Valley's version, and that's not the only big difference between the two brands.
How Millville stacks up against Nature Valley
Clearly, Millville has a long lineup of fan-favorite flavors. The ones that best align with picks from the Nature Valley lineup are the dark chocolate cherry and fruit and nut trail mix bars, but the list of similar flavors is long. If you're curious about how they stack up, here's how both brands' fruit and nut bars compare in terms of taste, ingredients, and more.
For starters, both granola bar brands make their fruit and nut bars using 100% whole grains so the flavor is pretty similar. The overall makeup of the bars is also the same, with each being chock-full of almonds, oats, raisins, and cranberries. Nature Valley's fruit and nut bars also come with 8 grams of whole grains, while Millville's version comes with a little more at 9 grams.
Comparatively, Millville is a similar yet more affordable dupe for Nature Valley. If you're looking for more on-the-go snacks for less, consider making a trip to Aldi to try this one. And if you like the Millville bars, you might be a fan of Aldi's Millville cereal too.