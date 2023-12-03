The Correct Way To Store Sesame Oil So It Keeps Its Flavor

Rich, nutty, and fragrant sesame oil is a mighty seasoning in the kitchen, essential for both marinades and finishing dishes in Southeast Asian and Levantine cuisines. This makes it a standby ingredient, but it's important to look after it so that all the incredible and complex flavor doesn't turn rancid and bitter sooner than you'd think possible.

While sesame oil isn't so perishable that it absolutely must be in the fridge at all times, it is prone enough to rancidity that keeping it handy by your oven isn't a good idea, even if it is used frequently. Keeping your bottle in the cold and dark of the fridge after opening it is the best way to avoid the nasty, expensive surprise of gone-off oil that can't be salvaged; if you've got unopened bottles ready to go, store them how you might most cooking oils, in a cupboard.