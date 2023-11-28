Top Your Next Cheesecake With Lemon Curd For An Irresistible Tang

For many dessert lovers, nothing beats a thick slice of classic baked cheesecake. Whether you love this dessert for the buttery graham cracker crust or the velvety filling comprised mainly of cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and eggs, cheesecake is a real crowd-pleaser. Yet diving into a rich slice of this creamy confection time and time again may leave you wishing for more variety in the flavor department. Beyond attempting to change up the typical list of ingredients to make a more boldly flavored treat like luscious Oreo cheesecake, or a berry-topped variety, a simple way to elevate this dessert is with creamy lemon curd.

Unlike marmalade, which is a jam-like concoction made of hot water, citrus fruit, and sugar, curd is made with the additional use of eggs and butter, which makes this spread the perfect antidote to an already velvety dessert. The best part about using lemon curd to dress up your cheesecake is that you don't need to tamper with the interior ingredients of your cheesecake. By simply adding a thin layer of curd to the top of your next homemade dessert, you're imparting a bright and delightful zing of citrus to enhance the flavor of this delicately flavored confection. Whether you make curd at home or use a store-bought variety, there are a few ways to ensure this citrus-based ingredient shines brightly.