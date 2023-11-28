Top Your Next Cheesecake With Lemon Curd For An Irresistible Tang
For many dessert lovers, nothing beats a thick slice of classic baked cheesecake. Whether you love this dessert for the buttery graham cracker crust or the velvety filling comprised mainly of cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and eggs, cheesecake is a real crowd-pleaser. Yet diving into a rich slice of this creamy confection time and time again may leave you wishing for more variety in the flavor department. Beyond attempting to change up the typical list of ingredients to make a more boldly flavored treat like luscious Oreo cheesecake, or a berry-topped variety, a simple way to elevate this dessert is with creamy lemon curd.
Unlike marmalade, which is a jam-like concoction made of hot water, citrus fruit, and sugar, curd is made with the additional use of eggs and butter, which makes this spread the perfect antidote to an already velvety dessert. The best part about using lemon curd to dress up your cheesecake is that you don't need to tamper with the interior ingredients of your cheesecake. By simply adding a thin layer of curd to the top of your next homemade dessert, you're imparting a bright and delightful zing of citrus to enhance the flavor of this delicately flavored confection. Whether you make curd at home or use a store-bought variety, there are a few ways to ensure this citrus-based ingredient shines brightly.
Lemon curd cheesecake requires evenly tempered ingredients
Before you attempt to add a thick layer of creamy lemon curd to your next cheesecake, strive to ensure that the main ingredients are sufficiently cooled or sitting pretty at room temperature. After baking, cheesecake often takes 1 to 2 hours to cool on the counter before taking an extended stint in the refrigerator. If you're going the extra mile to make classic lemon curd, this creamy, easy-to-assemble mixture takes a solid hour of refrigeration time to cool. Whether you're using homemade curd, or a fancy jar from your neighborhood supermarket, make sure your curd of choice and homemade cheesecake are both at a comfortable even temperature before combining.
Upon adding a delightful layer of curd to the top of your cheesecake, you want to allow the finished product to sit in the refrigerator for a minimum of 4 hours. Lemon curd tends to thicken in the fridge and now that this bright and creamy spread has been added to your cheesecake, giving it ample time for the layers to meld together into an easily sliceable treat is essential.
Use extra citrus to make your next cheesecake a bright and tasty treat
Now that you know how easy it is to add a layer of lemon curd to your next cheesecake, you may want to consider including additional citrus to give your cheesecake a more pronounced bite. If you don't want to worry too much about changing the ratio of ingredients by adding lemon juice, the easiest way to incorporate more of that bright lemon flavor is by adding lemon zest directly into your cheesecake batter. Start by adding a small amount and taste the batter to decide if you want a more distinct flavor. You can also mix some lemon zest with the required sugar before adding to the remaining batter ingredients. If you want to include lemon juice for an even brighter flavor, follow the recipe for double-lemon cheesecake bars and include a thin layer of lemon curd to finish off this citrus-packed treat.
Whether you add extra juice and zest or keep your cheesecake as is with an even layer of lemon curd, feel free to get creative and add some decorative lemon slices along the top of your set cheesecake. Once the layers of your lemon curd cheesecake have fused and thickened, make this dessert even more satisfying by adding a smooth and creamy layer of homemade whipped cream. For those of you looking for a no-fuss way to elevate your next cheesecake, look no further than bright and creamy lemon curd.