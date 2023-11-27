Yes, You Can Make A Delicious Pesto-Like Sauce From Strawberry Stems

Be honest, when you bring home a carton of fresh, ripe strawberries, do you find yourself cutting as little off their top as possible — heck, even eating some of the leaves? It just makes sense to waste as little of these plump little red darlings as possible. Well, good news: You don't have to waste any part of your strawberries. You can use their tops (with a little of the cut fruit still attached) or just the leaves to go into a pesto-adjacent sauce. By now you should already know that it pays to make your own pesto.

This is because of the fact that not only are strawberry leaves edible (a safe assumption given that this is a food site piece about them), they have a delicate herbal taste and are decidedly nutritious. So, they most definitely have a place in a blended olive oil, nut, herb, and parmesan cheese mixture to top your next panini or get stirred into a bowl of steaming pasta. There are a couple of different strawberry-top pesto strategies, and both involve the leaves and that sweet little sliver of fruit left on the top.