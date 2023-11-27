Here's Why Costco's Kirkland Brand Butter Has That Colorful Text On The Box

Yellow, magenta, cyan, black, spot blue. If you open up your Kirkland sweet cream butter package, you might see those words printed (in their corresponding color) on the inside flap. (No word yet on whether the grass-fed Costco butter ever says the same thing.) But why? Is it a coded message? Artistic statement? Cows' names? Sadly, the actual answer is pretty boring. It's a list of dyes used in printing.

Printers often use the CMYK model to add color to packaging. (Technically, they're subtracting color from packaging, but that's a story for another day.) Most colors can be approximated by mixing cyan, magenta, yellow, and black (aka key). And when a color is too difficult to achieve with CMYK printing, they can use a method called spot printing to get the right match.

So the list of dyes makes sense. Yellow, magenta, cyan, and black are all used to print food packaging. The spot blue is probably a custom-blended blue ink, which makes perfect sense when you realize Kirkland's signature color is, well, blue. But why would Kirkland need to print a list of its dyes in the first place? To understand that, you have to dive deeper into the world of food packaging.