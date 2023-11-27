Sprouted Vs Seeded Bread: What's The Difference?

It's almost a healthy food cliche that sprouts are good for you, or that sprouted products like Ezekiel bread are some kind of chewy, pricey, superfood. But there's quite a bit of truth here. Processed white bread flour is basically devoid of any nutritive value; that goes away with the wheat's germ and bran. What's left is a glutinous starch with a longer shelf life that's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar levels. (For these reasons, some doctors avoid eating bread altogether.) Grains that are allowed to germinate prior to grinding them into flour have far greater amounts of vitamins (particularly E and C), anti-inflammatory nutrients and antioxidants, probiotics, and less gluten — which might make for a denser bread but one that also has a much lower glycemic index. Sprouted breads are typically found in the grocery store's frozen section because of their limited shelf stability.

The healthy benefits of seeded bread lie in what those crunchy additives are bringing to the table, because the bread itself is made from processed flour. But don't write it off: Sunflower seeds alone are quite impressive in the health benefits department. The fats and protein in sunflower seeds slow sugar absorption from carbohydrates, their unsaturated fats lower "bad" cholesterol, and their magnesium helps lower blood pressure. Clearly, seeded bread is a more healthy option than the unadorned kind and usually can be found alongside it in the bakery section of any grocery store.