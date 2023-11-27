How Long Do Home-Canned Pickled Green Beans Last?

If you're planning on making meat and veggies for dinner, then home-canned pickled green beans come in clutch. Whether you're pairing them with chicken, steak, or roasted salmon, pickled green beans come packed with flavor. However, you may wonder how long they really last.

According to the USDA, high-acid foods like pickled green beans are good for up to 18 months, at least from a safety point of view. However, you may want to eat those beans more quickly than that. Most home-canned goods should probably be consumed within a year, as they degrade in quality. According to Elizabeth Andress from the National Center for Home Food Preservation, "We do say we recommend using within a year for best quality; that also is not intended to indicate you should throw anything out that is over a year old. It says, use within a year for best quality" (via Healthy Canning).

After a year, the green beans will start to deteriorate and won't taste quite as fresh as they once did, and so you may end up with a rubbish bin full of green beans rather than a bellyful. However, if you're looking for green beans that last a little longer, consider non-pickled home-canned green beans, as low-acid canned foods can safely last two to five years, per the USDA. You still may face the issue of quality degradation, however. Moreover, pickled green beans may be easier to can.