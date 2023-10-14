How To Make Home-Canned Green Beans Without A Pressure Canner

Canning your own vegetables has become increasingly popular, but it's important to know the difference between the various methods. Water bathing and pressure canning are common, but each has optimal uses. For vegetables like green beans that are low in acid and more susceptible to bacteria growth, the USDA recommends pressure canning as it's the safest way to ensure you don't develop a foodborne illness like botulism. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, botulism is a toxin that attacks a person's nervous system and can even cause death. Unfortunately, it can be found in improperly canned foods, which is why foods with low acidity need to be cooked at a temperature greater than boiling water.

Although one way to attain this is with a pressure canner, there's a safe way to home-can green beans without using the appliance: pickling. Pressure canners can cost hundreds of dollars, so if you want to can low-acid vegetables like green beans without making the investment, then you should try pickling. This will help raise the acidity, allowing you to use the water bath method instead.