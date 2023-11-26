Get Your Boxed Cake Mix Holiday-Ready With Just A Few Spices

The holidays are a busy time of year that doesn't always leave you with enough hours on your hands to spend in the kitchen, painstakingly making desserts from scratch for the dinner table. That's where boxed cake mixes can come in handy, providing a fast (and, let's face it, still delicious) solution. You can even give packaged cake mixes a festive holiday twist with a little trick: adding a couple of spices to your batter.

Not only do certain spices make your cake taste like the winter season, but they also give off a delicious aroma that fills your home. In order to really get this hack down, you've got to decide what type of cake mix and spices you want to pair up. Once you've added the spices to your batter and baked the cake, you can take things one step further and up the holiday vibes even more, depending on what kind of frosting and garnishes you decorate your cake with.