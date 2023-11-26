Ginger Is The Ingredient You're Missing For A Vibrant Chicken Noodle Soup

Hot take: Classic chicken noodle soup can get a little boring. Even at its best — homemade broth, perfectly cooked chicken, plenty of veggies — it's not the most exciting broth in the bowl. Does that mean you should stop making it? Absolutely not! Just zhuzh it up a bit. It can be as easy as adding one ingredient: Fresh ginger.

If you were raised on Campbell's, ginger and chicken noodle soup might not seem like the most obvious combination. But think about it. So many delicious dishes spring from the ginger-chicken alliance. Butter chicken. Chicken yakisoba. Garlic ginger chicken wings. Clearly, this zippy root and plucky protein were meant to be together.

For maximum health (and flavor) benefits, you should pick up some fresh ginger. (Stumped on how to prep it? One quick trick for peeling fresh ginger only requires a spoon.) Add it at the same time as your other aromatics. It's a simple step can transform your chicken noodle soup into something special.