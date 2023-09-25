The Secret Ingredient For Adding A Hint Of Sweetness To Your Chicken Salad

In a pinch, quick and easy chicken salad makes for the perfect midday sandwich or a simple snack when paired with crackers. At its core, it's usually just shredded or chopped chicken combined with some kind of mayonnaise mixture; add-ons like fruit, nuts, and seasonings are often introduced, too. But if you're only mixing your chicken with mayonnaise and no other creamy ingredients, you're missing out on major flavor. Next time you whip up a batch, offset the savory chicken and fatty mayonnaise with something you probably hadn't thought of: a sweet ingredient like Cool Whip.

Cool Whip, which is similar to whipped cream, is a chicken salad add-on that will offer just a touch of sweetness; it's even better when paired with tangy sour cream or Greek yogurt in addition to the mayonnaise, as the flavors work so well together. It's also the perfect substitute if you don't have any other sweet elements (like fruit) to add to the salad, or it can be used in addition to them.