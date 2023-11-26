The Easy Extra Step That Promises Super Crispy Roasted Sweet Potatoes

If you're like most people when given a baked sweet potato, slow-roasted and mashed in its jacket with a generous dollop of salted butter, you'll want for nothing. But — as with most other people — you can't want for something until you know it exists. So what if we told you there's one magic, easy additional step to give your roasted sweet potatoes a delectable, caramelized crisp? Anyone would say, "Shut up and tell me!" It's nothing more than this: After roasting halved sweet potatoes, place them cut side down for a few minutes in a heated, heavy-bottomed skillet with butter and (optional) honey until golden brown and crispy.

On the surface, this just makes sense, right? Sugars caramelize when heat is applied, which increases the depth of their sweetness and also forms a crisp crust. (Not to mention that butter clarifies when heated, bringing a voluptuous nuttiness to proceedings.) But if you drill down on the chemical processes underlying caramelization, things start to get vague because — let's face it — we don't fully understand what's going on. But we know a few things about the science behind the magic of cooking and, in this case, it starts with how a starchy little tuber like a sweet potato can be converted into a sugary side.