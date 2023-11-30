When It Comes To Making Tea, Milk Before Water Is Key

It all comes down to temperature. Water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and most of us probably pull out the milk from the refrigerator. When you pour cold milk into hot tea, it heats unevenly and you risk denaturing, or curdling, your milk. To avoid scalding the milk and potentially causing it to curdle, it's best to add the milk to your mug before the tea. That way, when the hot tea is poured into the milk, it heats more evenly and lowers the risk of curdling.

Before you scoff, milk before tea was quite common when brewing tea in a teapot and using tea cups. For afternoon tea time, the china was fragile and a direct hit of boiling hot water was liable to crack the cup. Putting milk in before the tea ensured that the liquid would be brought down to a better temperature. However, with sturdier ceramic mugs, that step isn't necessary now.

Of course, there are some caveats. Most of us aren't making tea in a teapot; we're using teabags. Putting your teabag and milk in your mug before adding hot water may cool down the tea too much, weakening the strength of your brew. To prevent curdling and a bad brew, first pour the hot water and wait for your tea to cool to 150 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit before adding your milk.