Should You Add Pectin To Home-Canned Cranberry Sauce?

Your cranberry sauce can get an extra boost of pectin if you decide to add in some orange peel. Orange peel, as well as the skins from other citrus fruits, are quite high in natural pectin. But the actual fruit in the citrus fruits isn't — just the peels are. So if you cook the cranberries together with orange or lemon peels, the sauce is likely to come together and gel even better than using cranberries alone.

You want to take care when cooking your cranberry sauce, though. You don't want to overcook it and end up with a sauce that's too thick. If this happens, you can always loosen it up with a splash of water or juice. Some recipes suggest adding a tablespoon of orange liqueur, too.

You may also want to experiment with seasoning your cranberry sauce. A dash of salt can counterbalance the sugar in the dish. Cinnamon sticks and cloves can give the sauce an autumnal twist. Just remember to remove the whole spices after you finish cooking the sauce. Whatever twists you give to your preserved cranberry sauce, or if you choose to keep it as basic as possible, the natural pectin in the berries is all the pectin you need.