What Kind Of Booze Is Best For Ice Cream Cocktails?

In general, liqueurs are usually an ideal bet when you're going for an ice cream cocktail. Something like Kahlua is an excellent bet if your drink is coffee-flavored — as in a mudslide. Creme de menthe and creme de cacao are crucial ingredients in the old-fashioned grasshopper, a cocktail once so popular it resulted in the birth of a pie version. Liqueurs are made to taste like a specific thing anyway, so as long as you play to that, it will go well.

But that's not the only option; another surprisingly good alcohol for your ice cream cocktails is vodka. Straight vodka may burn on the way down, but a creamy cocktail soothes this, and the great thing about vodka is it tends to take on the flavor of whatever you pair it with. As long as you balance it, vodka is usually a good choice.

If you'd like to invent your own ice cream cocktail, there's one booze in particular that has surprising versatility here: bourbon. There's a reason you're seeing a variety of bourbon in ice cream flavors: it's a strong enough flavor to make itself known while also marrying well with the richness of a good ice cream. This is particularly true if you combine bourbon with brown sugar, a classic combo that goes great in desserts (not to mention other drinks).