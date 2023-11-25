What's The Best Method For Heating Canned Sauerkraut?

Made with fermented cabbage, sauerkraut is a flavorful and versatile dish that can be enjoyed on its own, served on the side, or used to top sandwiches and other foods. Preparing homemade sauerkraut is a bit labor-intensive, but canned varieties are easy to find at most grocery stores. To ensure canned sauerkraut is as moist and flavorful as possible, try heating it on the stovetop. This method usually takes about 30 minutes and affords a delicious end result with minimal hassle.

Stovetop heating also provides the perfect opportunity to add flavor enhancers to the sauerkraut should you desire. For instance, a splash of white wine boosts the brightness of the dish, while incorporating bits of bacon creates a rich, meaty flavor. If you're seeking just a minor adjustment to allow the flavor of the sauerkraut to shine through, consider adding spices like ginger, dill, or fennel instead. And if time is of the essence, there are even quicker heating methods to consider.