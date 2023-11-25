The Best Tip For Avoiding A Mess When Smoking A Turkey

Drip pans are a simple but also fairly crucial piece of kit. Even in a smoker, a drip pan will keep things from getting incredibly messy. Disposable ones (if you don't feel like cleaning the drip pan after) aren't even expensive, at less than $2 per pan online. The obvious use here is to keep your smoker from becoming a gunky poultry mess.

We should also note how this works if you're unfamiliar with smokers. They typically have two racks: A top rack, where the food goes, and a bottom rack. The drip pan goes on the bottom rack below the meat to catch the drippings. Since smoking is a process of indirect heat (more like an oven with wood chips than a direct flame in grilling), this doesn't present a problem. You're in this for the long haul: It's a process that can take up to eight hours, depending on the size of your turkey.

But there's another important use for the drippings: gravy. If you've ever had gravy made with turkey juices, you know it's the best part of Thanksgiving dinner; a gift from the meaty gods. What works in an oven roasting pan works from a drip pan in a smoker, and you can get delicious gravy the same way: By saving the drippings for later.