10 Of The Best Store-Bought Pecan Pies, According To Reviews

When Thanksgiving rolls around once more, the battle of the pies begins again. Apple, pumpkin, sweet potato, chocolate, and pecan pies all jostle for a central place on the holiday table, with each guest having their own favorite. But in the South, pecan pie is arguably king. Commonly combining eggs, a sweetener like brown sugar, molasses or corn syrup, and of course pecans, this pie has been around since the 19th century but only started becoming widely known in the 1930s and 40s, when established recipes started to be more commonly shared. Fast forward to the 21st century, and almost one in five people include pecan pie as a regular part of their Thanksgiving feast, according to a survey conducted by Delta Dental.

But there's no denying that pecan pie can be tricky to make, and it has an annoying tendency to burn and become bitter. So, more and more people are saving themselves the hassle, by picking one up from the store. But which is the best? We decided to put it to the customers. In this article, we gathered a selection of the best store-bought pecan pies, basing our choices primarily on reviews that focused on taste, texture, price, and size.