The Crucial Step To Keep In Mind When Baking Pies With Frozen Fruit

If you love to bake –- and many of us do -– then you're likely always looking for ways to strengthen your pie game. Whether learning how to blind bake your crust or elevating your homemade fillings, there's always a new technique to be mastered or a new hack to be hacked.

Regarding that filling, as preferable as it can be to use fresh fruit when making your apple, blackberry, or cherry pie, it's difficult to deny the convenience of frozen fruit. When working with it, you should probably be ready to lengthen your baking time.

Frozen fruit isn't any juicier than fresh fruit per se. But the water content can be a bit trickier because it's frozen, melting, and turning to water quicker than when using fresh fruits that will only release their water after a certain period in the oven.

This doesn't mean using frozen fruit in your pie will produce a runny mess. The finished product of filling in a frozen fruit pie will be denser, even taking on a consistency like a fruit preserves jam. The caveat, however, is that unless you've already fully thawed your fruit and brought it to room temperature, you should be prepared to leave your pie to bake in the oven for longer. While a berry pie using fresh fruit will, for example, need to be baked for 45 minutes, a pie using its frozen counterpart will require something closer to 55 minutes.