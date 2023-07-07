Stuffed Bell Peppers Are Truly Slept On As A Breakfast Food

A stuffed bell pepper is exactly what the name describes: a bell pepper that's "stuffed" or hollowed out and filled with ground meat, other vegetables, and melted cheese. While it's a pretty good dinner option, it's probably something that doesn't exactly scream breakfast food. You're not alone if you never considered serving pancakes and stuffed peppers or having a leftover bell pepper with your morning coffee.

But, much like the hot-button topic of breakfast for dinner, it's entirely possible to serve a stuffed bell pepper whenever you want. A very good way to do this involves filling your choice of bell pepper — a red or yellow pepper may work best, as these two varieties are sweeter than other types of bell pepper — with rice and a meat like bacon, chopped ham, or sausage. Any other additives, like cheese, onions, or other vegetables, can also be added, but the important ingredient, the one that makes it a breakfast, is the fried egg placed on top of the pepper after it's done baking. This way, you get the bubbling hot interior, the sweet, tender pepper, and the savory, runny yolk of the egg combined into one dish.

Of course, this isn't the only way you can make a stuffed bell pepper for breakfast. If you want, you can actually make a version of an omelet inside of the pepper.