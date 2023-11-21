Can People Actually Submit Their Own Recipes To Olive Garden?

If you're a regular Olive Garden customer, you've likely noticed that the menu undergoes changes every so often. Entrees like spaghetti pie and lasagna topped with ravioli have come and gone, among many other menu items that eventually ended up being discontinued. Given that new and limited-time offerings are always being introduced, you'd think that Olive Garden would be open to receiving submissions for unique recipes — and clearly many people have attempted to do so because the inquiry is listed in the FAQ section on the Olive Garden website. However, that's just not something the restaurant is interested in doing.

While Olive Garden does welcome menu suggestions and even provides a form on its website for customers to fill out, Olive Garden explicitly states that it cannot purchase full recipes from anybody. "We work closely with our chefs to bring the freshest, most flavorful dishes inspired by Italy to our restaurants," the chain explains.