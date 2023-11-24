Why It May Be Worth Getting Impossible Burgers At Costco Instead Of Beef

Despite the occasionally cheaper prices, the plant-based meat industry has been facing some problems, stemming from the recent economic inflation and post-pandemic supply chain shortages, leading some to think the plant-based meat trend is on the decline. And with inflation putting a dent in consumers' grocery budgets, decisions are usually made based on what's cheaper, and plant-based meats typically aren't.

When compared to the prices of organic, grass-fed ground beef, Impossible Foods and other meat alternatives are just about on par. However, when it comes to conventional ground beef the price difference stands at about $4, which some consumers can't justify, inflation or not. To overcome the effect of subsidies and gain a foothold in the American meat market, Impossible Foods cut its prices to try to get closer to price parity with beef. According to CNBC, the meat alternative brand dropped prices by 20% in 2020, but still acknowledged it's a niche product and will take time to become cheap enough for regular consumers to buy. And to give you a flashback to high school economics classes, it's all about supply and demand.

While it can be hard to know when Costco will run a sale, keep your eyes open for sale ads and on its website. Shoppers have spotted 2 pounds of Impossible Burger patties on sale for $9.99 in 2022, and 10 4-ounce patties on sale for $9.97 in 2023.