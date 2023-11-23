Mustard Pickles: The Tangy 2-In-One Condiment You Need To Try

The bright, spicy kick of yellow mustard pairs perfectly with the refreshing tang of pickles — no wonder they're some of the best condiments for a good burger. But in the most easterly Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, they like to go one step further, mixing them to create a beloved canning staple in the region: mustard pickles.

This tangy 2-in-1 condiment doesn't just rely on pickling cucumbers; there are carrots and cauliflower in the mix for some sweetness and pleasing textural variation, with spices coming from the mustard, turmeric, and often peppercorns and coriander seeds, thickened by cooking with a cornstarch slurry. Over time, it's become a pantry staple in the region and a classic accompaniment to Newfoundland's array of Canadian comfort foods, like Jigg's dinner, which combines salt beef, thick split peas, and root vegetables — the mustard pickles cut through all that richness like a dream.