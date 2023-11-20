The Vinegar Hack You Need For Super Smelly Fish Fillets

If you're curious as to why fish can sometimes develop that stinky smell in the first place, look no further than basic chemistry. Fish cells are full of an organic compound called trimethylamine oxide, which accumulates dissolved chemicals known as solutes in order to inhibit osmosis. The bacteria present on fresh fish triggers the breakdown of trimethylamine oxide into trimethylamine, which is the molecule responsible for the stench.

"The distinct fishy aroma is an amine, which is an organic molecule, and it can evaporate, go up your nose, and make you smell fish," chemist Steve Maguire, MSc, says in a Reactions YouTube video. Introducing trimethylamine, which is basic, to an acid such as vinegar essentially causes the acid and base to react, thus neutralizing the fishy smell, Maguire explains.

That being said, there is no cure for fish that has truly gone bad. Ensure you are storing fresh fish in the refrigerator for no more than 48 hours before consuming it, per FDA guidance.