Will Olive Garden Really Let You Customize Your Ravioli Order?

When you dine at Olive Garden, you don't always have to get something directly off the menu. The restaurant chain makes it possible to order discontinued items, and there are also plenty of secret menu hacks customers often take advantage of. When it comes to the ravioli, however, you might not be able to get exactly what you want.

Though you can customize Olive Garden's ravioli in many different ways, the customizations are limited to the sauce and the toppings. Contrary to rumors circulating online that claim that at certain locations you can choose a different filling, an Olive Garden guest relations representative confirmed to Daily Meal via email that there isn't any truth to this.

Olive Garden's pasta is pre-cooked in the morning. So, before you order your ravioli, it's already been made, making it impossible to customize the filling. Even during the Never Ending Stuffed Pasta promotion that Olive Garden has run in the past, customers could only pick the sauce and toppings.