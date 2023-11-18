Baklava Cheesecake Is The Dessert Crossover You Didn't Know You Needed

Cheesecake is a classic dessert that pairs with tons of different flavor profiles. Just head to Cheesecake Factory, for example, and you'll see decadent varieties of this treat. One such variation you can try, whether you buy it at a restaurant or make it at home, is baklava cheesecake.

Baklava cheesecake blends the flavors of baklava, a treat made of phyllo pastry, spices, and chopped nuts, with the popular dairy-based dessert for a delicacy that is sweet and slightly tangy – thanks to the cream cheese-based filling — with hints of honey, cinnamon, and cardamom. The combination also makes for a unique texture that is creamy with a slight crunch from the nuts and puffy due to the pastry. It also looks incredibly fancy, making it a great dish to break out at parties.

Of course, that's just a basic look at what baklava cheesecake is. To fully understand it, you'll need to know what sets it apart from your standard cream cheese dessert.