Baklava Cheesecake Is The Dessert Crossover You Didn't Know You Needed
Cheesecake is a classic dessert that pairs with tons of different flavor profiles. Just head to Cheesecake Factory, for example, and you'll see decadent varieties of this treat. One such variation you can try, whether you buy it at a restaurant or make it at home, is baklava cheesecake.
Baklava cheesecake blends the flavors of baklava, a treat made of phyllo pastry, spices, and chopped nuts, with the popular dairy-based dessert for a delicacy that is sweet and slightly tangy – thanks to the cream cheese-based filling — with hints of honey, cinnamon, and cardamom. The combination also makes for a unique texture that is creamy with a slight crunch from the nuts and puffy due to the pastry. It also looks incredibly fancy, making it a great dish to break out at parties.
Of course, that's just a basic look at what baklava cheesecake is. To fully understand it, you'll need to know what sets it apart from your standard cream cheese dessert.
What makes baklava cheesecake unique
One of the ways that baklava cheesecake stands out from the crowd is with its crust. Traditional cheesecake uses a graham cracker crust, but the baklava version is typically made with either a crushed nut crust or a layered phyllo pastry variety, which can also feature nuts, sometimes of the spiced kind. There are even those who use a shortbread crust instead.
Another way that baklava cheesecake differs from a standard variety of this dessert is thanks to the garnish. This particular treat is most often drizzled with honey syrup, particularly along the crust but at times all over, once it's baked. Other garnishes people may add include crushed, baked phyllo pastry and chopped nuts of the walnut or pistachio variety, which may or may not have spices and sugar added. They've even been known to add some berries to the top.
Variations to try on baklava cheesecake
Once you've mastered a standard baklava cheesecake, you may want to try coming up with your own twists on the recipe. One easy way to change things up is to make your recipe using different nuts. Instead of going for standard walnuts or pistachios, try playing around with almonds, pecans, or your other favorite chopped nuts.
You can also play on the dessert's filling. Some people use a standard cheesecake batter, but others kick things up a notch by adding citrus juice or zest, honey, or rosewater to it. Another easy way to mix up your baklava cheesecake is by altering the flavors in your syrup. You can infuse it with additional flavors, such as cardamom, cinnamon, or orange blossom water.
Alternatively, you could try turning your recipe into baklava cheesecake bars or mini, muffin-sized individual cheesecakes. These can be great options if you're serving a crowd or need something easy to grab at a party.