Ina Garten's Simple Tip For Perfectly Piping Whipped Cream Onto Your Pie

Whenever the mood strikes to make a pie, Ina Garten is always a reliable source to turn to for advice. The food celeb has shared dozens of pie recipes over the years, with plenty of helpful tips and gentle reassurances to boot. We're still marveling over her simple tip for perfectly piping whipped cream on key lime pie, which she shared on Instagram way back in 2016. The final result looks professional, but as Ina demonstrates, it can be executed flawlessly in about a minute.

To make a thick border of whipped cream ribbons, Ina works in sections around the pie with a piping bag, making neat, voluptuous swirls all the way around. She pauses to turn the dessert when the angle of the piping bag gets tricky, but thanks to the volume of the swirls, it's impossible to tell where one section ends and another begins. As a final touch, she adds a mini swirl in the center of the pie and places thin slices of lime all around. As Ina would say, "How easy is that?"