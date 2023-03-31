Ina Garten Just Told Fans Her Favorite Pie For Ringing In Spring

As the flowers start to bloom and the garden begins to flourish, Ina Garten looks to seasonal ingredients to highlight in her recipes. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a simple, yet flavorful, favorite spring pie recipe that received rave reviews. In the photo's caption, Garten praised the seasonal versatility of crostatas, a rustic pie dessert. For this recipe, she presented a Raspberry Rhubarb Crostata, which combines sweet and tart flavors nestled in a buttery pastry dough.

Some traditional springtime pie or dessert recipes combine strawberry and rhubarb. Rhubarb is tart and fibrous, but the strawberries are juicy and sweet. In Garten's recipe, she uses raspberries for the sweetness and juiciness. When combined with a touch of orange for brightness, the fruit filling is as flavorful as it is colorful. For anyone tired of the classic combination, this swap is quite tasty.

Instagram was full of praise for the springtime pie recipe. Whether it was people looking for rhubarb recipes or others enjoying a versatile dessert dish that can work with a variety of fruits, it seems that this recommendation is a hit. As seen in the linked recipe, the dessert is relatively straightforward, which seems to appeal to bakers. Although not necessarily recommended, a store-bought pastry dough could be swapped if the home cook does not have baking confidence. Whether this springtime pie is served to Jeffery, John, or even Jason, everyone around the table will sing its praises.