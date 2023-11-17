The Ultimate Ranking Of Chain Restaurant Fried Shrimp, According To Reviews

While there are a million ways to enjoy juicy shrimp, there is something irresistible about fried shrimp. When done right, they're magically juicy and soft on the inside but crunchy on the outside.

But when done wrong, they can be a tragedy, with soggy breading, salty batter, mushy shrimp, or a detestable fishy odor. The best fried shrimp dishes use fresh, tender shrimp and a thoughtful breading ratio to create an impeccably balanced flavor and texture.

From coconut to bang bang to spicy to barbecue shrimp, some of your favorite chain restaurants serve their version of fried shrimp. However, not all of these fried shrimp dishes will satisfy. This list ranks the fried shrimp at popular chain restaurants according to reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp. The rankings were assigned based on flavor and texture, first and foremost, followed by portion size, shrimp size, and shrimp freshness to help you find the best fried shrimp near you.