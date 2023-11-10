Costco Etiquette: Should You Put All Your Items On The Checkout Conveyor?

Costco is known for being extremely efficient: the popular grocery chain sees three million shoppers per day globally, so it's understandable that employees and members alike must have the shopping process down to a science in order to have a safe, enjoyable shopping experience. But recently, Costco members seem to be on different pages regarding how to unload their carts at checkout. According to a Reddit moderator for r/Costco, people are constantly posing questions about this issue, confused about what the exact protocol is while shopping at Costco. Should you shift all your items in the cart with barcodes up for easy scanning? Should you unload every item without any regard to size and weight?

In an r/Costco post, one user lamented about supposed changes to the conveyor belt etiquette at Costco. The shopper claims that they "always leave almost everything in the cart with the bar codes sticking up so they don't have to move anything." On the user's most recent shopping trip, the cashier at checkout seemed rather annoyed that items were left in the cart, and put a majority of the shopper's goods onto the moving belt to be scanned. After asking management, they confirmed that the employee was enforcing a "new policy" asking shoppers to load most things onto the conveyor belt. This post has sparked serious debate between Reddit users who have always done this at Costco, and those who are hearing this rule for the first time.