Bløtkake: The Festive Norwegian Cake You Need To Know About

Bløtkake has been around for ages, constantly showing up on Norwegian tables during celebrations. Festivities for the country's national day of May 17 put bløtkake alongside its close cousin kvæfjordkake, which features almonds and meringue. What kvæfjordkake and bløtkake have in common is a sponge cake known as sukkerbrød, or sugar bread, an ancient catch-all term for any sweet bake. There's no trick to making sukkerbrød. It's literally a garden-variety sponge cake batter like any other you've eaten.

If you really want to make your bløtkake authentically Scandinavian, spring for some cloudberry jam and liqueur. You will especially want to try those flavors if you've never experienced this succulent, slightly tart relative of the raspberry. Norwegians love cloudberries so much that they have legal protections for the crop. Obtaining cloudberries is going to cost more because of their Norwegian origin (cloudberries like it cold). Also, legal standards limit how people can handle and harvest them. If cloudberries are out of your budget, fresh raspberries (along with Chambord, the liqueur made from them) are a perfect substitute. If you are into strawberries, blueberries, or even snozzberries, then go for it. Bløtkake is a creamy vehicle for your favorite fruit flavor.