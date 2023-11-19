Douse Your Next Meatloaf In Buffalo Sauce And Thank Us Later

If your family is bored with meatloaf, it might be time to spice it up. As good as traditional meatloaf is, it's easy to fall into a rut with the same old recipe. And if you serve it monthly or weekly, you'll want to change things up now and then. One way to do so is by switching out your usual sweet glaze for something new and exciting. For example, you could trade the glaze for a savory barbecue sauce. But why not give it a spicy kick next time? Buffalo sauce is perfect for this: Not only will it considerably amp up the flavor, but it's an easy change to make.

You don't have to change any of your regular meatloaf-making processes to use buffalo sauce in place of the regular glaze. Just add the sauce about halfway through baking, the same as you would any other topping. Or, if you prefer, wait and add the sauce directly to each serving. It can be warmed on the stove just before mealtime or use it cold like a condiment if you enjoy a more dynamic temperature arrangement.