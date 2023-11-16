When Is The Ideal Time To Glaze A Delicious Holiday Ham?

Glazing a ham can enhance the food with some extra flavoring, and there are quite a few different ingredients that you can use to create your glaze. Honey and brown sugar could add a little bit of sweetness to the salty, savory dish. Fruits like apples, peaches, or cherries could add another dimension of flavor to the protein. You can even take the easy route with a 2-ingredient glaze of mustard and jam.

When you're getting the glaze just right on your holiday ham, timing is everything. In order to get the glaze on the ham perfect, you'll want to allow the unglazed ham to bake on its own for a while. Then, you can brush on the glaze when the ham is almost done cooking. The ideal time to add it is when there's about half an hour left of the total cook time. If you'd prefer to wait a little longer, the glaze can also be applied with as little as 15 minutes remaining. If you add the glaze too early, you run the risk of ruining the exterior of the food.