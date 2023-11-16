Is Olive Garden Open On Christmas Eve 2023?

Not every family has a specific Christmas Eve tradition; some people may be driving to or from family parties or otherwise traveling that night to ensure they can be with loved ones on Christmas Day proper. When it comes to dining on the road, Olive Garden always hits the spot and is often readily found, especially since as of late 2023, there are 913 of them across the United States (via ScrapeHero). Luckily, Olive Garden is open on Christmas Eve — however, exactly how late it's open is up to each individual location.

According to Olive Garden's FAQ page, each Olive Garden location has the freedom to close on Christmas Eve if business is slow enough. The restaurant's website states that the management teams of these individual locations each get the final say on whether or not to close, and if so, how early. If you want to stop by and grab some food from your local Olive Garden on Christmas Eve, the best way to make sure it's open is to call ahead. Staff can give you a more accurate, firsthand idea of whether or not the location plans to close early or open up at all.