Why You May Not Want Too Many Extras In Your Burger Meat Mix

Bobby Flay, J. Kenji López-Alt, and the fry cooks at Shake Shack agree: Nothing but beef belongs in your burger patty. You can sprinkle salt and pepper on top, but you can't mix in any extras — not if you want the best possible burger bite. Why do experts like Flay skip the extra ingredients when seasoning burgers? Partly because they're burger purists; a patty with onions, eggs, and breadcrumbs is no longer a burger, Flay told Today Food: "That is meatloaf."

But there's another, more objective reason you should stick to beef in your burger mix: Every touch makes it tougher. Over-handling your meat results in a dense, spongey texture. It's difficult to avoid this when you add ingredients like eggs and breadcrumbs, which require vigorous mixing to become thoroughly incorporated.

If you truly love a meatloaf-like burger, don't let a couple of celebrity chefs stop you. But if you'd rather eat a copycat Shake Shack Burger, skip the extra ingredients. Beef, salt, and pepper are all you need on your patty.