For A Twist On A Holiday Classic, Try A Sweet Potato Cobbler

Sweet potatoes are a staple at many holiday meals. They are the main ingredient in classic recipes such as rich Southern-style sweet potato pie and traditional sweet potato casserole. However, while these may be some of the more well-known dishes featuring this vegetable, they're not the only ones that could be a showcase for sweet potatoes. Another way to incorporate them into your holiday spread is to make a sweet potato cobbler.

This dish is similar to other fruit versions such as peach cobbler, except that it features a rich filling made of cubes, chunks, or slices of the classic holiday veggie. Plus, it's often filled with tasty holiday spices such as cinnamon that give it a cozy, wintery feel.

If the idea of making this dish has you intrigued, there are a couple of things you should know before you make sweet potato cobbler. And, of course, it also pays to have a few ideas in mind of what to pair with it when you serve it.