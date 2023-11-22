The Reason You'll Never Catch Giada De Laurentiis Eating Eggs For Breakfast

Former Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis has plenty of egg recipes under her belt, many of which are imbued with her signature Italian flare, like her cheesy cacio e pepe eggs. Despite appearances, however, you won't find De Laurentiis cracking yolks for breakfast — not in spite of her Italian background, but precisely because of it.

A typical breakfast in the chef's Italian-American childhood home favored heartier fare. "I like a starch or a grain in the morning. That's just how I like to start my day," she told Delish in 2016. For her, that means brown rice with olive oil and salt, though growing up she recalls eating bowls of farro with various toppings, much like savory oatmeal.

If you do happen to catch De Laurentiis cracking eggs in the morning, it could be for something like her ricotta-orange pound cake with prosecco strawberries. The recipe, which she demonstrates on YouTube, is a rare exception to the chef's breakfast routine.