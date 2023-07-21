Giada De Laurentiis' Cacio E Pepe Eggs Are A Must-Try For Brunch

Leftover pasta from the night before can sometimes hit the spot the next morning, but most people don't whip up a fresh batch of cacio e pepe for breakfast. Giada De Laurentiis, however, has other ideas as one of her favorite dishes, cacio e pepe, has earned not one but two spots on the menu at her Las Vegas restaurant as both a brunch and dinner entrée. For dinner, De Laurentiis serves a more traditional version featuring bucatini pasta, but she turns the classic Italian dish into scrambled eggs for brunch.

It might seem odd initially to turn a pasta dish into a breakfast food, but cacio e pepe simply means "cheese and pepper" in Italian, ingredients that are no stranger to scrambled eggs. In traditional cacio e pepe, a combination of pecorino and either parmesan or Grana Padano make up the cheese component of the dish, while freshly ground black pepper, along with salt and butter, brings it all together. Though scrambled eggs don't normally call for dry-aged cheese, De Laurentiis's recipe proves it's a tasty addition.