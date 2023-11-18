No, You Can't Actually Buy An Entire Canned Thanksgiving Dinner

One of the best things about a Thanksgiving feast is how well each dish goes together. If you get some cranberry sauce on your turkey, that's great. If your stuffing mingles with your mashed potatoes and there is a dollop of marshmallow in every bite, c'est la vie. Despite this, and despite the perfectly acceptable Thanksgiving dishes you can buy pre-made at the grocery store, you cannot buy an entire Thanksgiving dinner that's been compressed into a single can and labeled for human consumption. That is something to be thankful for.

The same can't be said for Christmas dinner in England. In 2013, the U.K. video game retailer GAME presented its customers with the canned Christmas dinner they never asked for. The three-course meal, cheekily dubbed Christmas Tinner, was allegedly created for avid gamers who can't break away for a holiday meal.

The product claimed to pack nine layers of food into one compact cylinder of sustenance, including scrambled eggs and bacon; mince pies; turkey and potatoes; gravy; bread sauce; cranberry sauce; sprouts or broccoli with stuffing; roast carrots and parsnips; and, to cap it all off, Christmas pudding. The company even advertised a vegan version in 2019, replacing the meaty layers with mushroom Wellington and meatless pigs in aubergine blankets. But was it any of it real?