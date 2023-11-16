The Best Way To Melt Caramel For A Perfectly Coated Apple

Making your own caramel apples can be a fun activity for adults and kids alike, resulting in a tasty fall treat that is totally worth the mess. It can take a bit of practice to coat your apples perfectly, but one helpful tip is to use melted caramel candies. Simply buy a bag of soft caramel candies, place them (unwrapped, of course) in a saucepan with a splash of water or milk to thin it out, and cook for a couple of minutes while stirring. Alternatively, you can microwave the caramels in a bowl with water or milk until they melt. Add more liquid as you see fit, a splash at a time.

Getting the right consistency is difficult when trying to make your own caramel from scratch. If the temperature is too low when carmelizing the sugar, the caramel will end up too soft, which might taste good but won't maintain its structure on your apple and will result in a gooey, melted mess. But if the temperature is too high, it'll burn or be too hard to bite into. Since no one wants a dripping caramel apple or to break a tooth, try melting caramel candies instead. Individually wrapped chewy or soft caramels have the perfect texture for caramel apples. By thinning the melted caramels with liquid, you can evenly coat your apples, preparing them to be dipped in all kinds of yummy sweet and salty toppings.