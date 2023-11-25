The Time A Man Ate Olive Garden Twice A Day For A Month Straight
Olive Garden may not be authentic Italian food, but even so it can hit the spot if you're craving pasta. Despite how tasty Olive Garden can be, it isn't something most people would want to eat twice a day for an entire month straight. Even employees, who get a complimentary meal every shift, would likely get tired of it at some point. But that was hardly the case for Olive Garden customer Robbie Porter.
Back in 2014, Porter made national news for his regular visits to the restaurant. Documenting his journey on Instagram and a no longer active blog, Porter ate at Olive Garden for both lunch and dinner for 60 days. Eating out every day adds up, but even after 30 days, Porter told CNBC he had only spent $20 for all of his visits, and all of it went towards tips. If you're familiar with Olive Garden's menu prices, you'll recognize that this doesn't add up, but it was Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass that made it possible, which Porter had initially purchased for $100.
What happened to the Never Ending Pasta Pass?
Nowadays, as long as the promotion is running, anyone who dines at Olive Garden can enjoy the Never Ending Pasta Bowl. When you order it, you're able to mix and match different sauces and pasta varieties, and ask for as many helpings as you want, hence why it's "never ending."
Back In 2014, the Never Ending Pasta promotion worked a little differently than it does today. Instead of paying a fixed price of $9.99 (now $13.99) for unlimited pasta, customers could choose to buy a $100 Never Ending Pasta Pass, which would allow them to indulge in as much pasta as they wanted between September 22 to November 9.
If you eat at Olive Garden as often as Robbie Porter did, investing $100 in a Never Ending Pasta Pass would definitely be worth it. Unfortunately, Olive Garden no longer sells them. The only Pasta Passes that are still valid today are the $500 Lifetime Never Ending Pasta Passes that were issued back in 2019, as part of an upgrade offer that was only open to the first 50 guests to buy a Never Ending Pasta Pass that year.
What happens to your body when you eat Olive Garden every day
There's nothing wrong with indulging in unlimited pasta and breadsticks, but when you eat lots of carbs every day it can result in blood sugar spikes, which in turn makes you fatigued and takes a toll on your cardiovascular health. Of course, you don't have to get something high in carbohydrates every time you eat at Olive Garden. For example, there's the Grilled Chicken Margherita and the Herb-Grilled Salmon, and let's not forget the variety of soups and salads.
After eating Olive Garden every day, Robbie Porter claimed to have lost a bit of weight in the process, however he also exercised daily to offset the effects of his pasta-heavy diet. Another Never Ending Pasta Pass holder did the same in 2017 and reported similar results, but like Porter, he also paired his eating habits with exercise and kept track of his caloric intake. A different Never Ending Pasta Pass holder, however, shared to Insider that, within 20 days straight of eating Olive Garden, he began to develop canker sores, which he believed was caused by the amount of salt in the pasta. Olive Garden food does tend to be high in sodium, however this has more of an effect on your blood pressure, while canker sores are typically linked to acidic foods, not salt. If you don't order a Never Ending Pasta Bowl every day, though, you generally shouldn't have to worry about this.