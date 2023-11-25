The Time A Man Ate Olive Garden Twice A Day For A Month Straight

Olive Garden may not be authentic Italian food, but even so it can hit the spot if you're craving pasta. Despite how tasty Olive Garden can be, it isn't something most people would want to eat twice a day for an entire month straight. Even employees, who get a complimentary meal every shift, would likely get tired of it at some point. But that was hardly the case for Olive Garden customer Robbie Porter.

Back in 2014, Porter made national news for his regular visits to the restaurant. Documenting his journey on Instagram and a no longer active blog, Porter ate at Olive Garden for both lunch and dinner for 60 days. Eating out every day adds up, but even after 30 days, Porter told CNBC he had only spent $20 for all of his visits, and all of it went towards tips. If you're familiar with Olive Garden's menu prices, you'll recognize that this doesn't add up, but it was Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass that made it possible, which Porter had initially purchased for $100.