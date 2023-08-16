Starbucks Is Testing A Reusable Cup Program That Comes With Some Big Perks
If you're in Northern California or a student at Arizona State University (ASU) and need a caffeine fix but don't want to throw another disposable cup in the landfill, Starbucks wants you to try out its reusable cup program, and it'll give you some major financial perks if you give it a go.
In a recent press release, Starbucks announced that it is testing its reusables program in Northern California. In an effort to cut its waste footprint in half by 2030, the coffee chain hopes to put its reusable cups in every coffee lover's hands. Depending on where you live, you can either get a great discount or be entered to win some in-store rewards — just in time to get in on the Summer Remix menu.
In NorCal, the program provides the option to bring your own cup, grab a reusable "Borrow A Cup," or use ceramic mugs if you're staying in the café to sip. Once you've finished your drink, return the borrowed cup to one of the specialty return bins at a participating Starbucks location, and you can register online with TURN — the company that worked with Starbucks to develop the cup technology and return bins — for a chance to win Starbucks gift cards ranging from $5 to $250.
ASU is also a test market
Starbucks has also been testing the program on campus at Arizona State University, but the details are a little different. Stop in at any of the nine Starbucks locations on any of ASU's four campuses and choose either a new Borrow A Cup, reuse one from a previous visit, or bring your own reusable cup, and you'll get $1 off your drink. If you've got a daily Starby's habit, that discount adds up fast, especially if you use the app to get free refills. You can then return your Borrow A Cup at any of its special return bins around campus, which were designed by the ASU Circular Living Lab using repurposed disposable cups. There is no deposit required to participate in Starbucks reusables tests.
If you're not in a test market at the moment, sit tight and check back throughout PSL season for changes because Starbucks has been testing the program throughout the U.S., as well as locations in Europe and Asia. If you're ready to jump on the reusable bandwagon now, you can always bring your own reusable cup to any Starbucks and get 10 cents off your drink plus 25 bonus stars if you're a Starbucks Rewards member.