Starbucks Is Testing A Reusable Cup Program That Comes With Some Big Perks

If you're in Northern California or a student at Arizona State University (ASU) and need a caffeine fix but don't want to throw another disposable cup in the landfill, Starbucks wants you to try out its reusable cup program, and it'll give you some major financial perks if you give it a go.

In a recent press release, Starbucks announced that it is testing its reusables program in Northern California. In an effort to cut its waste footprint in half by 2030, the coffee chain hopes to put its reusable cups in every coffee lover's hands. Depending on where you live, you can either get a great discount or be entered to win some in-store rewards — just in time to get in on the Summer Remix menu.

In NorCal, the program provides the option to bring your own cup, grab a reusable "Borrow A Cup," or use ceramic mugs if you're staying in the café to sip. Once you've finished your drink, return the borrowed cup to one of the specialty return bins at a participating Starbucks location, and you can register online with TURN — the company that worked with Starbucks to develop the cup technology and return bins — for a chance to win Starbucks gift cards ranging from $5 to $250.