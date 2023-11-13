The Best Way To Reheat Turkey So That It Doesn't Get Terribly Dry
Cooking a turkey is a labor of love, an art performed with basted brushstrokes and seasoned care. So when the Thanksgiving feast turns into fridge forage, it's paramount that none of that turkey, or the effort that went into it, goes to waste. Fear not! Turkey's versatility means that it can still be the star of the table days after the big feast, and with the proper reheating technique, it's easy to ensure that it stays moist and delicious.
Thanksgiving leftovers are pretty much a holiday in their own right, but dry turkey? That's no one's idea of a good time. The oven is the most fool-proof method of reheating that juicy and delicious bird. In an article with Real Simple, chef Jose Garces recommended, "The best way to reheat turkey is in the oven. Slice the turkey, place it in a shallow pan, add some chicken or turkey stock, and cover tightly with foil before heating it. The stock should allow the turkey to steam without drying out."
You can also reheat your turkey in the microwave or Instant Pot
Are you in a rush? A microwave or Instant Pot can serve as a worthy substitute for the oven for reheating turkey. The non-negotiable part of this process is the addition of a small amount of liquid to maintain moisture. When using a microwave, cover the turkey with a damp paper towel; it will trap steam and prevent the meat from drying out. Utilizing a damp paper towel in the microwave is also a perfect way to cook a baked potato in a flash.
Your choice of liquid is crucial, as it not only adds moisture but also infuses the turkey with flavor during the reheating process. Chicken or turkey stock are excellent options, complementing the turkey's natural flavors. Gravy, another hearty choice, brings a rich, savory element. Whatever you choose, make sure it's spread evenly around the turkey to ensure every bite is as succulent as it was on Thanksgiving Day.
Cold turkey is just as good
But who says reheating is the only way to relish leftover turkey? There's a certain charm to indulging in the Thanksgiving meat while it is still cold. Adding the holiday bird to your salad or homemade sushi are both great ways to use your leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Stacking a cold turkey sandwich is another day-after staple that rarely disappoints.
Turkey, with its lean protein and comforting presence, is far too precious to end up in the waste bin. But how long can you keep leftover Turkey anyway? In the fridge, Turkey should last about three days. If you're staring down the barrel of a use-it-or-lose-it scenario, there is always the option of freezing your leftovers. Pop them in a freezer-safe container and freeze them within three days. The meat should last for up to six months if kept like this. Whether you enjoy your leftovers the day after Thanksgiving or months down the line, you won't have to sacrifice that delicious taste or juiciness.