The Best Way To Reheat Turkey So That It Doesn't Get Terribly Dry

Cooking a turkey is a labor of love, an art performed with basted brushstrokes and seasoned care. So when the Thanksgiving feast turns into fridge forage, it's paramount that none of that turkey, or the effort that went into it, goes to waste. Fear not! Turkey's versatility means that it can still be the star of the table days after the big feast, and with the proper reheating technique, it's easy to ensure that it stays moist and delicious.

Thanksgiving leftovers are pretty much a holiday in their own right, but dry turkey? That's no one's idea of a good time. The oven is the most fool-proof method of reheating that juicy and delicious bird. In an article with Real Simple, chef Jose Garces recommended, "The best way to reheat turkey is in the oven. Slice the turkey, place it in a shallow pan, add some chicken or turkey stock, and cover tightly with foil before heating it. The stock should allow the turkey to steam without drying out."